Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹97,590, silver declines ₹100 to ₹99,900

The price of 22-carat gold rose ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹89,460

Gold
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹89,610.
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2025 | 8:12 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹97,590 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹99,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold rose ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹89,460.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹97,590.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹97,740.
   
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at ₹89,460.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹89,610.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹99,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,09,900.
 
US gold prices slipped on Thursday after a sharp rise in the previous session as investors booked profits ahead of a long weekend, although softer dollar and escalating US-China trade tensions kept bullion above the $3,300 per ounce level.
 
Spot gold fell 0.8 per cent to $3,317.87 an ounce as of 01:45 p.m. ET (1745 GMT), after touching a record high of $3,357.40 earlier in the session. Bullion has gained more than 2 per cent this week.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.9 per cent to $32.44 an ounce, platinum was steady at $967.08 and palladium dipped 1.5 per cent to $956.92.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
 
First Published: Apr 19 2025 | 8:11 AM IST

