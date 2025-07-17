Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹99,270, silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,13,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹99,270 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also went down by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,13,900.

The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹90,990.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹99,270.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹99,420.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹90,990. ALSO READ: Gold prices can rise up to 15% by December-end in bull-case scenario: WGC In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹91,140. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,13,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,23,900. US gold prices dipped in early Asian trade on Thursday, pressured by a firmer dollar and easing market tensions after US President Donald Trump said it was "highly unlikely" he would dismiss Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.