Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,62,210; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,79,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,62,210, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,79,900.
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,48,690.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,62,210 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad and ₹1,63,300 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,62,360.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,48,690, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,49,690 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,48,840.