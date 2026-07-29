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NEET 2026 Counselling: MCC announces major changes in UG, PG admissions

With the NEET UG 2026 counselling anticipated to start soon, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has declared several changes in the medical admissions counselling process

NEET 2026 Counselling

NEET 2026 Counselling.(Photo: Pexels)

Princess Sonika New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 4:49 PM IST

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For NEET UG 2026 undergraduate and postgraduate medical admissions, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has made some changes to its online counselling system. The goal of these modifications is to make the counselling process more user-friendly, transparent, and convenient for students.
 
One of the most significant changes is that candidates will no longer need to physically visit the designated college if they are given a seat and choose for the upgrade option in subsequent counselling sessions.

Inside the NEET UG 2026 Counselling

The addition of an online resignation option is another significant update. Candidates no longer need to visit the designated campus in order to give up their seat using the MCC Counselling Portal within the specified period.
 
 
Additionally, the MCC has made it simpler for applicants to be designated universities under the NRI quota. They can now use the counselling site to upload all necessary documentation online.
 
The MCC is offering orientation and training programs for medical colleges and other stakeholders participating in the counselling process in order to facilitate the smooth implementation of these new reforms. 

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Officials on the NEET 2026 counselling

The official notice says, "Their admission shall remain valid in the counselling system while participating in subsequent rounds, subject to the applicable counselling rules". 
 
The official notice also added, "Further, as you are aware, MCC, DGHS does counselling for only 15% All India Quota (AIQ) and 100% Deemed and Central Universities in NEET UG. The majority of the seats are under the respective State/UT governments, and it is, therefore, important that information on the number of seats, fees charged by the institutions, etc. be readily available to candidates for making informed choices. This information may be widely disseminated for the benefit of the candidates." 

NEET 2026

On July 16, 2026, the Re-NEET UG 2026 results were released. 11.21 lakh candidates passed the exams and are currently awaiting the MCC and state counselling schedules to start the MBBS and BDS course admissions process.

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Topics : NEET UG NEET row NEET 2017 Counselling NEET exams

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 4:46 PM IST

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