Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price rises Rs 10 to Rs 74,030, silver up Rs 100 at Rs 89,200

Gold price rises Rs 10 to Rs 74,030, silver up Rs 100 at Rs 89,200

The price of 22-carat gold was up by Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 67,860

gold price
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 74,030.
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 8:15 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold jumped Rs 10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 74,030, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 89,200.

The price of 22-carat gold was up by Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 67,860.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 74,030.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 74,180, Rs 74,030, and Rs 74,140, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 67,860.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 68,010, Rs 67,860, and Rs 67,960, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the price of silver in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 89,200.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 92,600.

US gold prices held steady on Friday and were on track for a second consecutive weekly gain, as recent US economic data prompted traders to raise bets of an interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve later this year.

Spot gold held its ground at $2,377.09 per ounce, as of 0114 GMT. Bullion prices rose 0.7% so far for the week.

Spot silver was flat at $29.61 per ounce, platinum was up 0.4% at $1,061.80 and palladium fell 0.5% to $989.44.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Topics :Gold SilverGold PricesSilver Pricesgold silver pricesgold and silver pricesIndia gold demandBullion industryIndian gold demandgold silver demand

First Published: May 17 2024 | 8:15 AM IST

