Gold price declines Rs 10 to Rs 72,810, silver rises Rs 100 at Rs 87,300

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold declined Rs 10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 72,810, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 87,300.

The price of 22-carat gold also went down by Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 66,740.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,810.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 72,960, Rs 72,810, and Rs 72,970, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,740.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 66,890, Rs 66,740, and Rs 66,890, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the price of silver in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 87,300.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 90,800.

US gold prices inched down on Wednesday ahead of a key US inflation data that could offer insight into the Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory.

Spot gold was down 0.1 per cent at $2,355.24 per ounce, as of 0101 GMT. Bullion prices rose 1 per cent on Tuesday.

Spot silver fell 0.2 per cent to $28.52 per ounce, platinum was up 1.6 per cent at $1,047.73 and palladium gained 0.9 to $986.15.

(With inputs from Reuters)