Gold dips Rs 10, silver down by Rs 100; precious metal trading at Rs 90,900

Gold
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 7:46 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 77,280 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver declined by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 90,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also dipped Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 70,840.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad at Rs 77,280.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 77,430, while it was Rs 77,280 in Bengaluru and Chennai.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 70,840.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 70,990 and in Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 70,840.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, and Kolkata at Rs 90,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 99,900.
 
US gold prices barely moved on Wednesday, as attention shifted to a key US inflation print due later in the day, which could shed more light on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy path.
 
Spot gold was flat at $2,599.19 per ounce by 0021 GMT, after hitting its lowest since Sept. 20 in the previous session. US gold futures steadied at $2,605.10.  
 
Spot silver held steady at $30.72 per ounce, platinum lost 0.1 per cent to $944.92 and palladium eased 0.1 per cent at $943.69.
 
(With inputs from Reuters)
 
First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:46 AM IST

