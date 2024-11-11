Bitcoin hits record $81,000 on Trump's win and pro-crypto congress hopes

Bitcoin soared to record high of over $81,000 on Monday as Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election along with pro-crypto candidates being voted to the Congress spurred expectations of a light-handed regulatory environment.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, has more than doubled from the year's low of $38,505 it hit on Jan. 23. It was last at $80,829 in Asian hours having touched a record high $81,464 earlier in the session.

Smaller cryptocurrency Ether rose above $3,200 for the first time in over three months. It was last fetching $3,192.

The cryptocurrency industry spent more than $119 million backing pro-crypto US congressional candidates in the hope of getting crypto-friendly legislation passed to promote digital assets.

The effort succeeded last week, with many of the industry's chosen candidates winning their races, potentially ushering in a Congress poised to champion crypto.

"Bitcoin's Trump-pump is alive and well with Republicans on the cusp of taking the house to confirm a red wave in congress, it seems the crypto crowd are betting on digital-currency deregulation," said Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at City Index.