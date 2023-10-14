Gold price unchanged at Rs 58,910, silver price unchanged at Rs 72,600

The price of 24-carat gold was unchanged in Saturday's early trade, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 58,910, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price was also unchanged with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 72,600.

The price of 22-carat gold remained the same as yesterday with the yellow metal selling at Rs 54,000.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad at Rs 58,910.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 59,060, Rs 58,910, and Rs 60,110,respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 54,000.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 54,150, Rs 54,000, and Rs 55,100, respectively.

US gold prices jumped more than 3 per cent on Friday and were poised for their best week in seven months as the intensifying conflict in the Middle East sent investors scurrying for safe-haven assets.

Zero-yield bullion got an additional fillip from expectations that the US interest rates may have peaked.

Spot gold was up 3.2 per cent at $1,928.15 per ounce by 0309 p.m. ET (1908 GMT). US gold futures settled 3.1 per cent higher at $1,941.50. Prices were up 5.2 per cent for the week.

Spot silver climbed 4 per cent to $22.72 per ounce, on track for its first weekly gain in three.

Platinum rose 1.4 per cent to $880.42, while palladium dropped 0.3 per cent to $1,141.24 and was set for a weekly decline.

One kg of silver is currently trading at 72,600 in Delhi and Mumbai.

One kg of silver in Chennai is currently trading at Rs 77,000.