Gold price unchanged at Rs 58,910, silver price unchanged at Rs 72,600

The price of 22-carat gold remained the same as yesterday with the yellow metal selling at Rs 54,000

BS Web Team New Delhi
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 54,150, Rs 54,000, and Rs 55,100, respectively.

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2023 | 8:02 AM IST
The price of 24-carat gold was unchanged in Saturday's early trade, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 58,910, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price was also unchanged with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 72,600. 

The price of 22-carat gold remained the same as yesterday with the yellow metal selling at Rs 54,000.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad at Rs 58,910.   

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 59,060, Rs 58,910, and Rs 60,110,respectively. 

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 54,000.   

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 54,150, Rs 54,000, and Rs 55,100, respectively.

US gold prices jumped more than 3 per cent on Friday and were poised for their best week in seven months as the intensifying conflict in the Middle East sent investors scurrying for safe-haven assets.

Zero-yield bullion got an additional fillip from expectations that the US interest rates may have peaked.

Spot gold was up 3.2 per cent at $1,928.15 per ounce by 0309 p.m. ET (1908 GMT). US gold futures settled 3.1 per cent higher at $1,941.50. Prices were up 5.2 per cent for the week.

Spot silver climbed 4 per cent to $22.72 per ounce, on track for its first weekly gain in three.

Platinum rose 1.4 per cent to $880.42, while palladium dropped 0.3 per cent to $1,141.24 and was set for a weekly decline.

One kg of silver is currently trading at 72,600 in Delhi and Mumbai.

One kg of silver in Chennai is currently trading at Rs 77,000.

Gold Gold PricesSilverSilver Pricesgold and silver pricesMarket news

First Published: Oct 14 2023 | 7:52 AM IST

