Gold price unchanged at Rs 58,300, silver falls Rs 500 to Rs 72,100

The price of 24-carat gold was unchanged in Wednesday's early trade, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 58,300, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price declined Rs 500 with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 72,100.

The price of 22-carat gold was also unchanged, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 53,650.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad at Rs 58,530.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 58,680, Rs 58,530, and Rs 58,600, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 53,650.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 53,800, Rs 53,650, and Rs 53,720, respectively.

US gold held firm near two-week highs on Thursday, as the dollar and Treasury yields stumbled on the Federal Reserve's cautious approach on interest rates and ahead of a key inflation report that could offer more clarity on future policy path.

Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $1,874.49 per ounce by 0110 GMT, hovering near Wednesday's highest level since Sept.

29. US gold futures were steady at $1,887.5

SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.10 per cent on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, spot silver eased 0.2 per cent to $22.02 per ounce, platinum advanced 0.5 per cent to $889.05 and palladium gained 0.3 per cent to $1,170.36.

One kg of silver is currently trading at 72,100 in Delhi and Mumbai.

One kg of silver in Chennai is currently trading at Rs 75,000.

(With inputs from Reuters)