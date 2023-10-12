Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price unchanged at Rs 58,300, silver falls Rs 500 to Rs 72,100

Gold price unchanged at Rs 58,300, silver falls Rs 500 to Rs 72,100

The price of 22-carat gold was also unchanged, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 53,650

BS Web Team New Delhi
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 53,800, Rs 53,650, and Rs 53,720, respectively.

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2023 | 8:04 AM IST
The price of 24-carat gold was unchanged in Wednesday's early trade, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 58,300, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price declined Rs 500 with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 72,100.  

The price of 22-carat gold was also unchanged, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 53,650.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad at Rs 58,530.   

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 58,680, Rs 58,530, and Rs 58,600, respectively. 

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 53,650.   

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 53,800, Rs 53,650, and Rs 53,720, respectively.

US gold held firm near two-week highs on Thursday, as the dollar and Treasury yields stumbled on the Federal Reserve's cautious approach on interest rates and ahead of a key inflation report that could offer more clarity on future policy path.

Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $1,874.49 per ounce by 0110 GMT, hovering near Wednesday's highest level since Sept.
29. US gold futures were steady at $1,887.5

SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.10 per cent on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, spot silver eased 0.2 per cent to $22.02 per ounce, platinum advanced 0.5 per cent to $889.05 and palladium gained 0.3 per cent to $1,170.36.

One kg of silver is currently trading at 72,100 in Delhi and Mumbai.

One kg of silver in Chennai is currently trading at Rs 75,000.

(With inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Oct 12 2023 | 8:04 AM IST

