Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold prices consolidate after record rally, focus on US-China talks

Gold prices consolidate after record rally, focus on US-China talks

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $4,259.84 per ounce, as of 0951 GMT. U.S. gold futures for December delivery climbed 1.5% to $4,275 per ounce

gold, gold stocks
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 4:17 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Gold prices inched higher on Monday after a record rally, supported by expectations of more U.S. rate cuts and safe-haven demand linked to the government shutdown in Washington, while investors awaited cues from upcoming U.S.-China trade talks.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $4,259.84 per ounce, as of 0951 GMT. U.S. gold futures for December delivery climbed 1.5% to $4,275 per ounce.

Spot silver rose 0.5% to $52.12, recovering slightly after falling 4.4% on Friday after hitting a record high of $54.47 earlier that day.

"We're holding well above $4,000 in gold and $50 in silver, and as long as we do that I do not expect any major amount of long liquidation coming into the market," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, adding that gold is still very bullish.

TRUMP'S 100% CHINA TARIFF THREAT, EXPECTED FED RATE CUT

The U.S. government shutdown is still adding some underlying support while the upcoming U.S.-China meeting will be a major focus, Hansen added.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that his proposed 100% tariff on goods from China would not be sustainable, adding that he would meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in two weeks.

Gold, which has hit multiple record highs this year - most recently on Friday when it reached $4,378.69 - gained more traction last week after the U.S. threatened steep tariff hikes over China's rare-earth export controls. But it fell more than 1.8% on Friday following Trump's remarks.

The U.S. CPI data, which was delayed due to the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, will be released on Friday, days before the Fed's October 28-29 policy meeting. It is expected to show that core inflation held at 3.1% in September.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to cut interest rates by a quarter percentage point again.  Meanwhile, China's economic growth slowed to its weakest pace in a year in the third quarter.

"The weakness in the Chinese property market remains a key source of support for the gold market," Hansen said.

Elsewhere, platinum fell 0.9% to $1,595.85 per ounce and palladium dropped 1.4% to $1,452.89 per ounce.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sold out in India, panic in London: What triggered the silver market chaos

Gold, silver regain shine on Diwali as safe-haven demand, value buying rise

Why Dhanteras remains India's biggest gold-buying day despite record prices

HSBC forecasts gold to reach $5,000/oz in 2026 amid global uncertainty

Gold tops $4,300 amid rate cut bets, eyes biggest weekly gain since 2008

Topics :Stock MarketGold Markets

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story