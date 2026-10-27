Gold prices fall ₹492 ahead of US Fed meeting, silver slips ₹2,004

Gold and silver prices traded lower on Tuesday, October 27, as investors awaited the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting.

In the global market, gold futures on Comex were trading near $4,030 per ounce, while silver was trading near $53.80 per ounce. In the domestic market, gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange ( MCX ) were trading near ₹1,42,800 per 10 gram at the time of writing, while silver futures were trading near ₹1,94,700 per kg.

Gold prices fall

Gold futures opened lower. On the MCX, the benchmark December gold contract opened ₹492 lower at ₹1,42,581 per 10 gram. The previous close was ₹1,43,073.

At the time of writing, the contract was trading ₹267 lower at ₹1,42,806.

Gold futures had touched a high of ₹1,80,779 per 10 gram earlier this year. Silver also slips Silver futures also opened lower. On the MCX, the benchmark December silver contract opened ₹2,004 lower at ₹1,93,789 per kg. The previous close was ₹1,95,793. At the time of writing, the contract was trading ₹1,093 lower at ₹1,94,700. Silver futures had touched a high of ₹4,20,048 per kg earlier this year. Gold, silver weak in global market Gold and silver futures were trading lower in the international market. On Comex, gold opened at $4,032.80 per ounce. The previous closing price was $4,038.40. At the time of writing, it was trading $10.90 lower at $4,027.50 per ounce.

Gold prices had touched a high of $5,586.20 per ounce earlier this year. Comex silver futures opened at $54.07 per ounce. The previous closing price was $54.34. At the time of writing, it was trading $0.54 lower at $53.80 per ounce. Silver prices had touched a high of $121.79 per ounce earlier this year. Levels to watch According to Ajay Kedia, director, Kedia Advisory, gold was technically witnessing short covering. Prices rose by ₹1,049 during the period under consideration, while open interest declined 1.39 per cent to 15,996 contracts. Gold has support at ₹1,42,320, followed by ₹1,41,560. Resistance is seen at ₹1,43,600. If prices sustain above this level, gold could rise towards ₹1,44,120.