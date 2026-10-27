Oil eases on Gulf diplomacy hopes, Saudi attacks keep supply worries alive

Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday as the potential for a resolution in the US-Israeli war on Iran kept supply ​fears at bay, but Brent stayed close to six-month ​highs as attacks on Saudi Arabia lowered hopes of immediate stability in ‌the region.

Brent crude futures were down 66 cents, or 0.57%, at $115.15 a barrel as of 0000 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was down 44 cents, or 0.43%, at $101.32.

Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan held talks with Iranian officials in Tehran on Monday aimed at easing tensions in the West Asia. Saudi Arabia said the visit sought to establish open negotiating channels to "prevent the return of military escalation". The four countries agreed to continue talks with a view to strengthening cooperation in peace ‌and security, Iranian state media reported.

Hopes of resolution in the conflict erased some fears of supply disruption, lowering risks and pressuring oil prices. However, losses were limited as scope for peace looked fragile, with renewed attacks by Iran-aligned Houthis on key producer Saudi Arabia. October has been the worst month for attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and nearby waterways, according to ​data compiled by a Washington-based think tank that has tracked maritime security incidents worldwide since ‌2017. The war has rippled across the West Asia, placing the Strait of Hormuz at the center of the turmoil. The narrow waterway carried ​around ‌a fifth of the world's energy supplies before the conflict erupted in February.