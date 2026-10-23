Oil little changed as supply concern lingers amid Houthi attacks on Saudi

Oil prices were little changed in early Asian trade on Friday, after rising 4% to a five-month high in the ​previous session due to concern of further energy ​supply disruption after Houthi attacks on top exporter Saudi Arabia.

Brent crude ‌futures was down 21 cents, or 0.2%, at $112.96 a barrel as of 0030 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was down 27 cents, or 0.3%, at $98.12.

On a weekly basis, WTI was on track to end two weeks of gain to finish lower. Brent, which settled at its highest since May 4 on Thursday, is set to close higher for the third successive week.

Saudi Aramco on Thursday ordered the evacuation of its headquarters in Dhahran on the Gulf near Bahrain, Reuters ‌reported, as fighting intensified between the world's largest crude exporter and Yemen-based Houthis. Clashes between the Houthis and a Saudi-led coalition that backs Yemen's internationally recognised government have raged since the Iran-aligned Houthis pushed towards Bab el-Mandeb, a shipping chokepoint at the mouth of the Red Sea. In Libya, an oil pipeline valve from the Hamada and Tahara oilfields to Zawiya port has ​been shut, leading to a reduction in production at both fields, the head of ‌the National Oil Corporation told Reuters on Thursday.