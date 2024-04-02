Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 69,390, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 78,700

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 69,390, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 78,700

The price of 22-carat gold declined Rs 10 with the yellow metal selling at Rs 63,610

Indian economy, Gold (Photo: Bloomberg)
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 8:22 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The price of 24-carat gold was up Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 69,390, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 78,700.

The price of 22-carat gold also declined Rs 10 with the yellow metal selling at Rs 63,610.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 69,390.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 69,540, Rs 69,390, and Rs 70,430, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 63,610.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 63,760, Rs 63,610, and Rs 64,560, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata stood at Rs 78,700.

US gold prices hit fresh all-time peaks on Monday with stocks on Wall Street closing mixed as optimism that the Federal Reserve was near to cutting interest rates faded due to a strong US economy that rebuts the need for cuts anytime soon.

Spot gold hit an all-time high of $2,265.49 an ounce earlier in the session. US gold futures settled 0.9 per cent higher at $2,236.50 an ounce.

US Treasury yields rose as the stronger-than-expected manufacturing data raised doubts on whether the Fed can deliver on the three interest rate cuts outlined in its forecast at its last policy meeting.


(With inputs from Reuters)


Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 62,940, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 74,800

Gold price climbs Rs 220 to Rs 63,270, silver rises Rs 300 to Rs 76,500

Gold price rises Rs 170 to Rs 63,440, silver declines Rs 200 to Rs 76,300

Gold price dips Rs 110, silver falls Rs 700, trading at Rs 75,000 per kg

Gold price climbs Rs 220 to Rs 63,710, silver rises Rs 300 to Rs 79,500

Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 66,440, silver declines Rs 100 to Rs 77,900

Metals soften in FY24, crude oil hardens in the international market

Retaining sheen: Gold, silver may continue to sparkle next financial year

Gold up Rs 10, silver jumps Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 67,320

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 66,940, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 77,100

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Gold PricesGold gold silver pricesSilver PricesSilverFederal ReserveWall Street

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 8:22 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story