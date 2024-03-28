Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 66,940, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 77,100

The price of 24-carat gold saw an uptick of Rs 10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 66,940, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 77,100.

The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 10 with the yellow metal selling at Rs 61,360.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,940.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 67,580, Rs 67,430, and Rs 68,030, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 61,360.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 61,510, Rs 61,360, and Rs 62,160, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata stood at Rs 77,100.





Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at $2,189.29 per ounce, as of 0139 GMT. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 80,100.US gold prices eased today as dollar and bond yields ticked higher after comments from a Federal Reserve official on interest rate cuts. Investors looked forward to more economic data for policy clues including core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index report which is due on Friday.Moreover, India's gold imports are set to plunge by more than 90 per cent in March from the previous month to hit the lowest level since the Covid pandemic, as banks cut imports after record-high prices hit demand.

Spot silver slipped 0.4 per cent to $24.56 per ounce, platinum rose 0.4 per cent to $897.10 and palladium gained 0.4 per cent to $987.66.