Gold rises Rs 10 to Rs 81,280; silver jumps Rs 100 to Rs 96,600 per kg

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose by Rs 10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 81,280 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also jumped by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 96,600.

The price of 22-carat gold also climbed Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 74,510.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 81,280.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 81,430.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 74,510.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 74,660.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Bengaluru, and Kolkata at Rs 96,600.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,04,100.

US gold prices were pressured by an uptick in the US dollar on Saturday, but remained on track for a weekly gain as uncertainties around incoming President Donald Trump's policies and renewed bets of further rate cuts lifted bullion above the key $2,700 level.

Spot gold eased 0.4 per cent to $2,701.03 per ounce by 03:10 pm ET (2010 GMT), while US gold futures settled 0.1 per cent lower to $2,748.70.

Spot silver slipped 2 per cent to $30.17 per ounce, palladium rose 1 per cent to $949.99 while platinum added 0.9 per cent to $940.28.

(With inputs from Reuters)