The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 56,490. Gold price remain unchanged in Monday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 61,630, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price also remained unchanged with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 77,700.



The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 61,780, Rs 61,680, and Rs 62,080, respectively. The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 61,630.







Gold prices were listless on Monday, as cautious investors awaited a key U.S. inflation data due this week that could influence the Federal Reserve's monetary policy stance. The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 56,640, Rs 56,540, and Rs 56,910, respectively. The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 56,490.





Gold would be among the "prime beneficiaries" if there are further signs of weakness in the U.S. economy, if the stars align for gold, prices could move to $2,100 sooner rather than later, Waterer said.



The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 77,700. The price of 1 kg of silver in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad is Rs 82,400.