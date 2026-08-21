Oil rises over 2%, nears $94 as Trump threatens countries supporting Iran

Oil prices were little changed on Friday, but were on track for a second weekly rise as the stalemated US-Iran war ​continues to disrupt supply from the key West Asia producing ​region.

Brent crude futures rose 4 cents to $93.82 a barrel by 0142 GMT, after ‌climbing 2.4 per cent in the previous session. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures slipped 6 cents to $86.78 a barrel, after climbing 2.3 per cent in the prior session.

During the previous five days of gains, Brent gained more than 7 per cent and WTI climbed more than 8 per cent, reaching their highest since July 24.

Prices have climbed on concerns the inconclusive state of the US-Israeli war on Iran will mean the continued curtailment of supply from major oil producers such as Saudi Arabia, Iraq, the UAE and Kuwait.

The earlier peace deal between them expired this week with no ‌effort by either side to restart talks and US President Donald Trump threatened economic retaliation against nations supporting Iran. "Both sides are dug in but lacking the luxury of time to play the waiting game, against a backdrop of crude prices grinding unerringly higher," IG analyst Tony Sycamore said on Friday. On Wednesday evening, Trump threatened "economic warfare and isolation on an unprecedented scale" against Tehran, warning of consequences for any country ​that provided "any type of lifeline to Iran". This week, the United Arab Emirates suspended all financial and ‌economic transactions with Iran until further notice, highlighting the fraught ties between the major Gulf Arab oil producer and Tehran.