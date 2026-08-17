Oil prices rise as US-Iran peace talks stall, Hormuz shipping slows

Oil prices rose on Monday as fading expectations of a US-Iran peace ​breakthrough and slower tanker traffic through the Strait of ​Hormuz reinforced geopolitical risk concerns in the market.

Brent crude futures rose as ‌much as 1 per cent to $89.40 per barrel and were last trading up 72 cents at $89.20 by 0229 GMT. The US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 44 cents to $82.83 a barrel.

Both contracts gained more than 5 per cent last week following attacks on tankers operated by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company in the Hormuz strait and on a Saudi Aramco refinery.

Over the weekend, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Iran had not decided to resume talks with the US while US President Donald Trump urged ‌Americans to accept slightly higher gasoline prices while the conflict continues. "Oil prices have now rebounded almost completely from the lows seen in early August, as hopes for a more permanent resolution between the US and Iran have faded and geopolitical risk premiums have returned to the market," said Priyanka Sachdeva, head of market insights for Phillip Nova in Singapore. "However, I see limited upside ​from here unless we get clear evidence of renewed aggression in the Strait of Hormuz, ‌particularly material damage to tankers or oil infrastructure," she said.