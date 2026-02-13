Market regulator Sebi floats proposal to revamp ETF price band framework

At present, stock exchanges apply a uniform price band of 20 per cent on most ETFs — 5 per cent for overnight ETFs — using the T-2 day closing net asset value (NAV) as the base price. Sebi said this practice creates an inherent one-day lag, increases the risk of manual errors in adjusting for corporate actions, and may result in excessively wide trading ranges that do not reflect the volatility of the underlying securities.

Earlier this month, the T-2-based price bands had led to issues in gold and silver ETFs. Amid heightened volatility in the prices of the precious metals, the BSE on February 1 announced it would use T-1 NAV for gold and silver ETF price band calculations.

To address this, the regulator has proposed shifting to a system linked to T-1 day data. The base price on the trading day could be derived from either the ETF’s closing price on T-1 day, the average indicative NAV (iNAV) of the last 30 minutes, or the closing NAV of T-1 day, where available.

Using T-2 NAV, Sebi said, often leads to price bands that are out of sync with actual market conditions.