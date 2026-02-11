Gold price rises ₹10 to ₹1,58,790, silver falls ₹100 to ₹2,89,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,58,790, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,89,900.

The price of 22-carat gold rose by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,45,560.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,58,790 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,59,050 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,58,940.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,45,560, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,45,790 in Chennai. ALSO READ: Gold ETF inflows double MoM to ₹24,040 crore in January, surpass equities In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,45,710. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,89,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,99,900. US gold and silver prices rose on Wednesday as US Treasury bond yields fell after data showed December retail sales growth stalled, signalling a softening economy ahead of key jobs data.