Gold price rises ₹10 to ₹1,58,790, silver falls ₹100 to ₹2,89,900

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 7:11 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,58,790, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,89,900.
The price of 22-carat gold rose by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,45,560.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,58,790 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,59,050 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,58,940.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,45,560, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,45,790 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,45,710.