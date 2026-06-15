Silver prices jump ₹6,000 to ₹2.52 lakh/kg amid easing West Asia tensions

Silver prices rallied by ₹6,066 to ₹2.52 lakh per kilogram in futures trade on Monday as easing geopolitical tensions in West Asia and a weaker US dollar improved sentiment in the bullion market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the white metal for July delivery surged ₹6,066, or 2.46 per cent, to ₹2,52,252 per kilogram in a business turnover of 11,420 lots.

In the past week, silver fell ₹2,351, or nearly 1 per cent, to ₹2.46 lakh per kg.

The rebound comes after US and Iranian officials announced that they had reached an initial agreement to end the conflict, lift the US naval blockade on Iran and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy supplies.

In a post on Truth Social, US President Donald Trump said, "The deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete," adding that he had authorised the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the immediate removal of the US naval blockade. In the international markets, Comex silver futures for July contract rose $2.39, or 3.53 per cent, at $70.37 per ounce in New York. The metal last week declined nearly 2 per cent to close at $67.97 per ounce. "Silver staged a recovery at the start of this week after US and Iranian officials announced they had reached an initial agreement to end their conflict," Renisha Chainani, Head of Research at Augmont, said.