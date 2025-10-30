BS BFSI Summit LIVE Updates: Industry leaders to discuss the future of crypto trading in India

BS BFSI Summit on cryptocurrency LIVE Updates, Future of crypto Trading in india: As the As the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit in Mumbai enters its second day on October 30, experts from the cryptocurrency industry are set to share their perspectives on the future of crypto in India.

During a key session titled "India’s Crypto Crossroads: Time for a Policy Rethink?", distinguished speakers—including Dilip Chenoy, Chairperson of Bharat Web3 Association; G. Padmanabhan, former executive director of the Reserve Bank of India; S. B. Seker, head of APAC at Binance; and Sumit Gupta, founder & CEO of CoinDCX—will discuss the current state and future outlook of the Indian crypto ecosystem.

Scheduled from 10:05 AM to 10:45 AM, this session will provide an in-depth exploration of several pressing issues shaping India’s financial landscape. Experts are likely to share their insights on the importance of regulatory clarity and investor protection in fostering a secure and transparent market environment. The discussion will also highlight the transformative potential of blockchain technology in driving innovation across financial services, from payments and settlements to asset management and beyond.

In addition, experts will share their insights on the growing interest in cryptocurrencies among both retail and institutional investors, exploring the factors behind this surge and the potential opportunities and risks it presents. The session will further consider the broader economic implications of these trends, including their impact on financial inclusion, market stability, and India’s position in the global digital economy. Attendees can expect a comprehensive overview of how emerging technologies and evolving investor behavior are reshaping the country’s financial ecosystem.

With increasing interest from both domestic and global investors, the discussion aims to provide valuable insights into how India can balance innovation, growth, and regulation in the rapidly evolving crypto landscape.