Home / Markets / Cryptocurrency / Crypto market update: Bitcoin moves sideways, ETH down, altcoins in red

Crypto market update: Bitcoin moves sideways, ETH down, altcoins in red

At last check, Bitcoin was trading around $118,071.31, down 0.41 per cent, with a 24-hour trading volume of $71.07 billion

Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, crypto
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 1:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Crypto market update: The crypto markets were under pressure as the flagship currency, Bitcoin (BTC), continued to trade within a tight range, while other popular altcoins were trading lower on Thursday, July 24, 2025.
 
At last check, Bitcoin was trading around $118,071.31, down 0.41 per cent, with a 24-hour trading volume of $71.07 billion. BTC has fluctuated in the range of $117,247.97–$119,290.24 in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
 
Bitcoin, Edul Patel, Co-founder and CEO of Mudrex, said, remains range-bound as investors wait for a catalyst to trigger the next leg of the rally. “With major events like the FOMC meeting, US Treasury’s borrowing plans, and Trump’s tariff proposals ahead of us, July’s last days could shape market sentiment for the rest of the year,” said Patel.
 
For Bitcoin, Riya Sehgal, research analyst at Delta Exchange, noted that a strong support is placed near $117,000, while resistance is at $118,400.  “For today’s expiry, options data reflects a neutral stance, as seen in the balanced put/call ratio of 0.88. However, ETF flows reveal a more nuanced divergence in sentiment. On July 23rd, Bitcoin ETFs saw $85.8 million in outflows, pointing to cautious positioning or short-term profit booking,” said Sehgal.

Ethereum sees strong inflows despite short-term decline

In contrast, Ethereum (ETH) recorded $332.2 million in inflows, coinciding with a rebound from $3,520 to $3,600 after a pullback from $3,850. At last check, ETH was trading around $3,566.34, lower by 3.52 per cent, with a 24-hour trading volume of $17.47 billion. 
 
Sehgal, however, continues to remain optimistic on ETH, citing the ETH ETF flows. "This disparity in the ETF flows suggests growing institutional interest in Ethereum’s long-term outlook, potentially driven by optimism around its evolving ecosystem and upcoming technical upgrades," said Sehgal.
 
Echoing similar views, Patel said that these consistent inflows could help ETH break the $3,800 resistance and touch $4,000 soon.

Altcoins trade lower

The altcoins were under pressures too. JasmyCoin (JASMY), Pump.fun (PUMP), Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL), dogwifhat (WIF), Flare (FLR), Aptos (APT), Celestia (TIA), FLOKI (FLOKI), Worldcoin (WLD), Immutable (IMX), and Gala (GALA) were among the losers, falling up to 19 per cent on CoinMarketCap.
 
Among other popular altcoins, Ripple (XRP) was trading lower by 12.17 per cent, Dogecoin (DOGE) by 12.41 per cent, Cardano (ADA) by 11 per cent, Solana (SOL) by 9 per cent, Sui (SUI) by 8.7 per cent, Binance Coin (BNB) by 5 per cent, and Hyperliquid (HYP) by 4.81 per cent.
 
That said, analysts believe the market appears to be positioning for a decisive move, with volatility data indicating that risk may be underpriced at current levels.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jack Dorsey's Square enables bitcoin payments for merchants; details here

CoinDCX joins list of the biggest crypto breaches in recent times

Why JPMorgan may offer crypto loans despite CEO Dimon's bitcoin doubts

Decoded: What are stablecoins, and why is the US regulating them?

CoinDCX offers up to 25% recovery bounty after $44.2 mn crypto theft

Topics :Bitcoin tradingcrypto tradingBitcoin buyingcryptocurrenciesRipple cryptocurrency

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 1:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story