Jack Dorsey's Square enables bitcoin payments for merchants; details here

Jack Dorsey’s financial services platform, Square, has officially rolled out support for Bitcoin (BTC) payments across its merchant network. The company said that businesses using Square’s point-of-sale systems can now accept Bitcoin as a form of payment.

The feature is integrated directly into Square’s payment infrastructure, allowing merchants to receive Bitcoin payments alongside traditional options like credit cards and digital wallets. The rollout marks a notable expansion of Square’s cryptocurrency offerings, aligning with Dorsey’s long-standing support for Bitcoin. However, Square has not disclosed how many merchants have opted in to accept Bitcoin so far.

Bitcoin payments on Square will be processed using the Lightning Network, which enables faster and lower-cost transactions compared to traditional Bitcoin transfers. Merchants will also have the option to automatically convert Bitcoin into fiat currency to reduce exposure to price volatility.