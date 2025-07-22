CoinDCX joins list of the biggest crypto breaches in recent times

In a major breach on July 18, Mumbai-based cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX confirmed a hacking attack that resulted in a loss of approximately $44 million (nearly Rs 368 crore). The incident targeted an internal operational account used for liquidity operations on a partner exchange.

The affected account, the company clarified, did not hold any customer assets.

Sumit Gupta, co-founder of CoinDCX, described the breach as "sophisticated", revealing that hackers had exploited a server vulnerability. He further stated that the financial loss would be absorbed through the company’s treasury reserves, which are “sufficiently healthy” to cover the damage.

The CoinDCX attack comes amid a broader wave of crypto hacks globally, once again raising questions about the actual security of blockchain-based platforms. While blockchains themselves are designed to be secure, the surrounding infrastructure — including wallets, bridges, exchanges, and operational accounts — continues to face vulnerabilities.

According to blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis, over $1.7 billion in cryptocurrency was stolen in 2023, following a record $3.8 billion in 2022. Which were the largest crypto hacks? The biggest theft in the sector’s history remains the $625 million hack of the Ronin Network in March 2022. This breach targeted the Axie Infinity blockchain game, with hackers — later linked to North Korea’s Lazarus Group — making off with Ether and stablecoins. Only a small portion of the stolen funds was recovered. Following closely is the Poly Network hack of August 2021, where over $611 million was stolen. In a rare twist, the anonymous hacker returned most of the funds, claiming the act was carried out “for fun.”

The Binance BNB Bridge suffered a $569 million breach in October 2022 due to a flaw in its smart contract, while Japan’s Coincheck exchange lost $532 million in 2018 through vulnerabilities in its hot wallets. In November 2022, FTX, once a major player in the crypto world, lost over $477 million on the same day it filed for bankruptcy. The company confirmed the hack on its Telegram channel, even warning users to delete its apps. Why are cross-chain bridges and DeFi platforms popular targets? A common pattern across recent breaches is the targeting of cross-chain bridges — platforms that allow cryptocurrencies to be transferred between different blockchains. The Wormhole attack in February 2022 resulted in a $325 million theft, while Nomad Bridge lost $190 million shortly after.

In March 2023, Euler Finance, a DeFi lending platform, suffered a $197 million flash loan attack. Surprisingly, the attacker later returned much of the stolen funds, citing safety concerns. In May 2024, Japan’s DMM Bitcoin exchange reported a $305 million theft, with Lazarus Group again suspected. Bybit, a major global exchange, disclosed a $1.5 billion breach in February, marking one of the largest losses to date. In July last year, India’s WazirX suffered a $230 million theft — one of the biggest cyberattacks on an Indian exchange. Many of the affected 15 million investors reportedly faced severe financial hardship.

Meanwhile, Iran’s largest exchange, Nobitex, lost $90 million amid geopolitical tensions. The stolen funds carried messages allegedly criticising Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. How do hackers launder stolen crypto? Tracking stolen crypto assets remains a key challenge. In the WazirX case, Netherlands-based Crystal Intelligence revealed that most of the stolen funds were laundered via TornadoCash, an open-source platform known for anonymising transactions. Only around $6 million remains traceable. Are blockchain projects truly secure? Despite claims of blockchain being ‘ultra-secure’, repeated cyberattacks suggest otherwise. In 2024, around $2.2 billion worth of cryptocurrencies were stolen. This followed losses of $1.7 billion in 2023 and $3.8 billion in 2022, according to blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis. The figures continue to expose vulnerabilities across exchanges, cross-chain bridges, and decentralised finance (DeFi) platforms. The trend continued into 2024, with fresh breaches reported globally.