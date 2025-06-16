Crypto market update: Here's how Bitcoin, Ethereum, others are faring today

Bitcoin price today, Monday, June 16, 2025: The crypto markets were showing signs of recovery after a recent correction attributed to ongoing geopolitical uncertainties. Bitcoin (BTC), the flagship digital asset, held firmly above the $106,400 level after briefly dipping to $103,200. Market analysts noted that investor confidence remains favourable, driven by consistent institutional inflows through Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).

As of 10:45 AM on Monday, June 16, 2025, Bitcoin was trading at around $106,429.95, up 0.81 per cent. Over the past 24 hours, BTC moved within a range of $104,519.88 to $106,477.76, with a trading volume of $40.14 billion. Its market capitalisation stood at $2.11 trillion, retaining its position as the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market value, according to CoinMarketCap.

Expert weigh in Riya Sehgal, research analyst at Delta Exchange, remains optimistic on the outlook of the flagship currency, citing that the ETF inflows continue to remain strong. Sehgal highlighted Metaplanet’s plans to acquire 210,000 BTC through a $5.4 billion equity raise. Meanwhile, MicroStrategy continues to hold a substantial 582,000 BTC on its balance sheet. Edul Patel, Co-founder and CEO of Mudrex, also echoed similar views and said that investor sentiment has improved significantly due to strong institutional buying through ETFs. Patel further noted comments from Michael Saylor, who has hinted at further Bitcoin purchases despite broader geopolitical risks. "On-chain data supports this confidence, showing stable exchange netflows, indicating that most investors are not looking to exit positions."

If Bitcoin holds above $106,000, Patel anticipates a move towards $108,500, while placing support near the $103,500 level. Sehgal, on the other hand, identifies key resistance in the $106,750–$107,500 zone. A breakout could open a path to $110,000. However, she cautioned that a drop below $104,000 could trigger a retest of $103,200 or even $100,000. Ethereum gains alongside BTC Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, was also showing strength. It was last seen trading at $2,580.37, up 1.71 per cent. ETH has fluctuated between $2,493.20 and $2,580.15 over the past 24 hours. Sehgal noted that Ethereum’s immediate resistance lies at $2,620, while support is placed at $2,500. A sustained break above $2,620 could push ETH towards the $2,720–$2,880 range. Conversely, a fall below $2,500 could trigger further declines to the $2,440–$2,350 region.