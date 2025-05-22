Bitcoin tops $110,000 for first time as US optimism lifts cryptocurrencies

By Ryan Weeks

Bitcoin surpassed $110,000 for the first time to head toward another record high, with traders increasingly bullish on the prospects of the original cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin climbed as much as 2.2 per cent in early Asian trading on Thursday to hit $110,707, before paring gains, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

ALSO READ: US Senate advances Bill to regulate stablecoins, a type of cryptocurrency A wave of optimism is buoying Bitcoin after the advancement of a key stablecoin bill in the US senate fueled hopes of greater regulatory clarity for crypto operators. Surging demand from Michael Saylor’s Strategy — which has stockpiled over $50 billion worth of Bitcoin — and a growing list of digital-asset hoarders is another driving force behind the rally.

In options markets, traders built eye-catching Bitcoin positions earlier this week with the $110,000, $120,000 and $300,000 calls expiring on June 27 logging the most open interest — or number of outstanding contracts — on Deribit, the derivatives exchange.

Tony Sycamore, market analyst at IG, said in a note that the fresh record shows that Bitcoin’s steep decline from a previous high set on Jan. 20 to below $75,000 in April was “a correction within a bull market.”

“A sustained break above $110,000 is needed to trigger the next leg higher towards $125,000,” he added.

Bitcoin’s latest milestone comes as Trump prepares to meet with the biggest holders of his memecoin at a dinner at his golf club just outside Washington on Thursday. The event has raised concerns among ethics experts, who argue that it offers access through transactions that directly benefit the president, and has sparked criticism over the potential conflict of interest.