Flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) held steady around the $111,000 level on Monday, September 8, supported by strong network fundamentals and ongoing institutional interest. Ethereum (ETH) also maintained a foothold above the $4,200 mark, while altcoins displayed broadly positive momentum amid mixed market conditions. Market analysts attribute the cautious optimism to a balance between consolidating price action and renewed corporate activity.

From a technical perspective Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus, said, The attention is on whether bulls can clear resistance at $112,000–$113,000. ETF outflows and reduced treasury accumulation continue to weigh. Average deal sizes have dropped nearly 86 per cent from early 2025 highs and this signals tighter liquidity and more cautious positioning.

"Support is firm near $110,000, while the 50-day moving average at $115,000 caps the upside. A daily close above $113,000 would reset momentum but any slip below $110,000 could open the way for a deeper retest," said Subburaj.