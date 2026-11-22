The Q2FY27 earnings season has started on an encouraging note and suggests that the corporate earnings recovery is gaining traction. The Nifty 500 universe reported revenue growth of 24.5 per cent and adjusted profit growth of 29.4 per cent year-on-year, indicating a broad-based improvement in the corporate earnings cycle. Importantly, the recovery is visible across market-cap segments. Small-cap companies reported the strongest PAT growth of 35 per cent, followed by largecaps at 32 per cent and midcaps at 16 per cent. This is particularly encouraging as it indicates that the improvement in profitability is extending beyond a few large companies. At a sectoral level, financial services and capital-intensive businesses have been significant contributors. However, the earnings recovery remains uneven. Certain sectors continue to face margin pressures arising from elevated input costs and competitive intensity. IT and healthcare also reported relatively moderate profit growth.