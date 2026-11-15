FPI buying likely driven by short covering; long-term flows await rate cues

Your maiden mutual fund (MF) offering, Carnelian Small Cap Fund, has completed its new fund offer. Which sectors and themes are likely to attract the largest share of the corpus?
Our approach is bottom-up, so stock selection will drive the portfolio rather than sectoral bets. Broadly, we see the most opportunities in manufacturing, electronics, healthcare, and capital goods. We also like financials outside the large banks and select segments of the consumption sector. Every firm goes through our forensic filter first. In smallcaps, keeping out the wrong ones is as important as finding the right ones. This is important because over 30,000 investors have entrusted us with their money. Of the ₹600 crore collected, around a fifth came through systematic investment plans, indicating investors have come in with a long-term horizon.