FPI buying likely driven by short covering; long-term flows await rate cues

Largecaps have underperformed over the past two years, while the broader market has done better. It is natural for the initial rally to be led by largecaps. Moreover, short covering is generally more pronounced in largecaps. I expect them to continue to hold their ground for some time, particularly financials and select consumption stocks. Over a three- to five-year period, I still believe midcaps and smallcaps are likely to outperform, as that is where many of India’s newer, high-growth businesses are. Investors should hold both, with allocations determined by their risk appetite, rather than switch between them. Such intermittent rotations keep happening but do not matter much in the long run.