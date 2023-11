Cello World subscribed 38.9x; Protean eGov's Rs 490 crore IPO to open Nov 6

Blue Jet gains 14% on debut



Shares of Blue Jet Healthcare finished over 14 per cent higher during their trading debut on Wednesday. After hitting a high of Rs 396 and a low of Rs 360, the stock ended at Rs 396, up Rs 50, or 14.5 per cent, over the IPO price of Rs 346. At the last close, the company was valued at Rs 6,867 crore. Blue Jet’s Rs 840-crore had garnered around 8 times subscription. For the three-month period ended June 30, Blue Jet had clocked net profit of Rs 44 on a total income of Rs 185 crore. Blue Jet is a specialty pharmaceutical and healthcare ingredients manufacturer.