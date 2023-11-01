Cello World subscribed 38.9x; Protean eGov's Rs 490 crore IPO to open Nov 6

Cello World’s maiden share sale saw over 38 times more demand than shares on offer. The institutional investor portion of the issue garnered 109 times subscription, the high-networth individual portion was subscribed 24 times and the retail investor portion over three times.

Protean eGov IPO opens Nov 6



Protean eGov Technologies, formerly NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure, will launch its Rs 490-crore IPO on November 6. The price band for the IPO is Rs 752-792 per share. At the top-end, Protean is valued at around Rs 3,200 crore. The IPO is entirely a secondary share sale by 360 One Special Opportunities Fund, NSE Investments, SUUTI and a handful of large banks.

