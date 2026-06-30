CSM Technologies IPO allotment today: Step-by-step guide to check status

CSM Technologies IPO allotment today: The basis of allotment for CSM Technologies’ initial public offering (CSM Technologies IPO) is likely to be finalised today, June 30, 2026.

The public offering, valued at around ₹145.78 crore, received decent demand from investors. Offered at a price band of ₹107–₹113 per share, with a lot size of 132 shares, the issue was subscribed 1.36 times. Across investor categories, retail investors oversubscribed their allocated quota by 1.62 times, non-institutional investors (NIIs) by 1.54 times, and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) by 1.02 times.

After bidding for the IPO, the next step is the allotment of shares. Investors who have applied for the CSM Technologies IPO can check the share allotment status on the official BSE or NSE websites, or on the website of Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the issue.

How to check CSM Technologies IPO allotment status online on BSE – Step-by-Step Guide Step 1: Visit the BSE website Open your web browser and go to: https://www.bseindia.com Step 2: Navigate to the Application Status Check Click on the ‘Investors’ tab in the top menu bar. From the dropdown menu, select ‘IPO’ and then ‘Application Status Check’. Alternatively, you can go directly to: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx Step 3: Enter the required information In the ‘Issue Type’ field, select ‘Equity’. In the ‘Company Name’ field, type ‘CSM Technologies’. Enter either your PAN number or your application number.

Step 4: Click ‘Search’ Once you have entered the required details, click the ‘Search’ button. Step 5: View the allotment status The website will display your allotment status, indicating whether or not you have been allotted shares. If allotted, the equivalent shares will be credited to your Demat account. Check CSM Technologies IPO allotment status online on the registrar’s website – Direct link Investors can also check the allotment status of the CSM Technologies IPO by visiting the official website of Kfin Technologies: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/ Check CSM Technologies IPO allotment status online on NSE Additionally, investors can check the allotment status on the NSE website by visiting: