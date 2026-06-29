Applied for Waterways Leisure IPO? Here's how to check allotment status

Waterways Leisure IPO allotment status will be declared today. The public issue of Cordelia Cruises operator Waterways Leisure Tourism Ltd sailed through on the last day of bidding on Thursday (June 25), led by retail investors.

At the end of three-day subscription, the ₹585 crore public issue was booked 1.67 times, as per the National Stock Exchange (NSE) data. The IPO received bids for 69,84,666 shares against 41,84,004 shares on offer.

category-wise, retail investors led the subscription. The retail portion was subscribed 4.19 times and the quota for non-institutional investors received 1.30 times subscription. The Qualified Institutional Buyers' (QIBs) category was booked only 1.01 per cent.

Waterways Leisure IPO allotment status direct links Waterways Leisure IPO allotment status will be declared online on the website of the registrar -- MUFG Intime India Pvt Ltd Step 1: Open the website of registrar -- Open the website of registrar -- https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html Step 2: Select the name of company Step 3: Enter PAN, or Application number, or DP/Client ID, or Account No / IFSC Step 4: Click on Submit button. The IPO allotment status will be displayed on the page. Waterways Leisure IPO allotment status will be declared online on the website of BSE and NSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids Waterways Leisure Tourism listing date The unlisted shares of Waterways Leisure Tourism are commanding a nil grey market premium (GMP), indicating a flat listing. The shares of Waterways Leisure Tourism will list on both the leading exchanges on NSE and BSE. The listing is scheduled to take place on July 1.