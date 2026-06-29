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Applied for Waterways Leisure IPO? Here's how to check allotment status

Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO allotment status will be declared today. Its shares will list on both the leading exchanges on NSE and BSE on July 1.

Waterways Leisure IPO allotment status check online
Waterways Leisure IPO allotment status to be out today
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2026 | 9:46 AM IST
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Waterways Leisure IPO allotment status will be declared  today. The public issue of Cordelia Cruises operator Waterways Leisure Tourism Ltd sailed through on the last day of bidding on Thursday (June 25), led by retail investors.  
At the end of three-day subscription, the ₹585 crore public issue was booked 1.67 times, as per the National Stock Exchange (NSE) data. The IPO received bids for 69,84,666 shares against 41,84,004 shares on offer. 
category-wise, retail investors led the subscription. The retail portion was subscribed 4.19 times and the quota for non-institutional investors received 1.30 times subscription. The Qualified Institutional Buyers' (QIBs) category was booked only 1.01 per cent.

Waterways Leisure IPO allotment status direct links

 
Waterways Leisure IPO allotment status will be declared online on the website of the registrar -- MUFG Intime India Pvt Ltd 
 
Step 1: Open the website of registrar -- https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html
Step 2: Select the name of company 
Step 3: Enter PAN, or Application number, or DP/Client ID, or Account No / IFSC 
Step 4: Click on Submit button. The IPO allotment status will be displayed on the page.

Waterways Leisure IPO allotment status will be declared online on the website of BSE and NSE: 

Waterways Leisure Tourism listing date

The shares of Waterways Leisure Tourism will list on both the leading exchanges on NSE and BSE. The listing is scheduled to take place on July 1. 
The unlisted shares of Waterways Leisure Tourism are commanding a nil grey market premium (GMP), indicating a flat listing. 
Waterways Leisure Tourism had fixed a price band of ₹769-808 per share for the IPO. 
The public offer comprised entirely a fresh issue of 72 lakh shares with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component. 
Waterways Leisure Tourism has plans to utilise the proceeds towards lease payments for its step-down subsidiary, Baycruise Shipping and Leasing (IFSC) Pvt Ltd, and for general corporate purposes. 
Ahead of the IPO, Waterways Leisure Tourism raised ₹263.25 crore from anchor investors. 
Waterways Leisure Tourism operates Cordelia Cruises, India's domestic ocean cruise brand, offering luxury cruise experiences across domestic and international destinations.
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Topics :IPO allotmentIPO GMPIPO listing timeStock Market Todaystock market tradingMarkets NewsMarkets

First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 9:46 AM IST

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