Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / IPO / Dorf-Ketal files for Rs 5,000 crore IPO; Navi Finserv raises Rs 1,200 crore

Dorf-Ketal files for Rs 5,000 crore IPO; Navi Finserv raises Rs 1,200 crore

The initial public offering (IPO) comprises a fresh fundraise worth Rs 1,500 crore and a secondary share sale of Rs 3,500 crore

IPO
IPO (Photo: Shutterstock)
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 4:13 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Dorf-Ketal Chemicals files DRHP with Sebi for IPO
 
Dorf-Ketal Chemicals, a specialty chemicals company, has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). The initial public offering (IPO) comprises a fresh fundraise worth Rs 1,500 crore and a secondary share sale of Rs 3,500 crore. The company offers products across two categories: specialty chemicals for hydrocarbons and industrial specialty chemicals. As of October 31, the company’s customer base included Reliance Industries, Petronas, Indian Oil Corporation, PPG Industries, Clariant, Liberty Energy, Italiana Petroli, and Vedanta.
 
Navi Finserv mobilises Rs 1,200 crore since December
 
Bengaluru-based financial services firm Navi Finserv has successfully raised Rs 1,200 crore since December through various instruments, including non-convertible debentures (NCDs), commercial papers, term loans, securitisation, and co-lending. "We're excited for the next phase of growth and look forward to sustaining and building on these partnerships," said Sachin Bansal, executive director and chief executive officer, Navi Finserv, following the company's recent lenders' summit, which brought together senior leaders from banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), family offices, and other financial institutions.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shreeji Shipping Global files draft papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

Dorf-Ketal Chemicals files IPO draft papers with Sebi, eyes Rs 5,000 cr

Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India files for $580 million IPO, claim draft papers

Premium

Firms may take 2nd shot at IPO jackpot; mkt buoyancy spurs listing rush

Denta Water IPO subscribed 221.52 times on final day of bidding

Topics :Securities and Exchange Board of Indiainitial public offering IPO

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 4:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story