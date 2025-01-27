Dorf-Ketal files for Rs 5,000 crore IPO; Navi Finserv raises Rs 1,200 crore

Dorf-Ketal Chemicals files DRHP with Sebi for IPO

Dorf-Ketal Chemicals, a specialty chemicals company, has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). The initial public offering (IPO) comprises a fresh fundraise worth Rs 1,500 crore and a secondary share sale of Rs 3,500 crore. The company offers products across two categories: specialty chemicals for hydrocarbons and industrial specialty chemicals. As of October 31, the company’s customer base included Reliance Industries, Petronas, Indian Oil Corporation, PPG Industries, Clariant, Liberty Energy, Italiana Petroli, and Vedanta.

Navi Finserv mobilises Rs 1,200 crore since December

Bengaluru-based financial services firm Navi Finserv has successfully raised Rs 1,200 crore since December through various instruments, including non-convertible debentures (NCDs), commercial papers, term loans, securitisation, and co-lending. "We're excited for the next phase of growth and look forward to sustaining and building on these partnerships," said Sachin Bansal, executive director and chief executive officer, Navi Finserv, following the company's recent lenders' summit, which brought together senior leaders from banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), family offices, and other financial institutions.