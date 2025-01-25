Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / IPO / Dorf-Ketal Chemicals files IPO draft papers with Sebi, eyes Rs 5,000 cr

Dorf-Ketal Chemicals files IPO draft papers with Sebi, eyes Rs 5,000 cr

IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 1,500 crore and an offer for sale of shares worth Rs 3,500 crore by promoter Menon Family Holdings Trust

IPO rush, market
Representative Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Speciality chemicals company Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Ltd has filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi seeking its approval to raise Rs 5,000 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 1,500 crore and an offer for sale of shares worth Rs 3,500 crore by promoter Menon Family Holdings Trust, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Friday.

Proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of Rs 82.90 crore will be allocated to repay debt of the company, Rs 33.30 crore will be invested in subsidiary Dorf Ketal Chemicals FZE to repay or prepay its outstanding borrowings, and the remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Founded in 1992, Dorf-Ketal Chemicals is an R&D and innovation-focused global manufacturer and supplier of specialty chemicals across the hydrocarbons and industrial supply chains, including the oil and gas, refining and petrochemicals industries, and customers with diverse applications across industrial segments.

As on October 31, 2024, the company's customer base included Reliance Industries, Petronas, Indian Oil Corporation, PPG Industries, Clariant, Liberty Energy, Italiana Petroli, and Vedanta. During the six months ended September 2024, the company had 1,322 customers.

The company has 16 manufacturing facilities across four countries, including eight in India, two in Brazil, three in the US and three in Canada as of October 2024.

With 542 patent registrations outside India, including 99 US patent registrations, and 29 patent registrations in India, the company is one of the few India-based chemical companies with global brand recognition.

Also Read

EPack Prefab Tech files IPO papers to raise Rs 300 cr via fresh issue

Denta Water and Infra IPO gets 50.6 times subscription on second day

ArisInfra Solutions mobilises Rs 80 crore in pre-IPO funding round

Karamtara Engineering files draft papers with Sebi for Rs 1,750 cr IPO

Denta Water and Infra raises Rs 66 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

The company has a strong track record of acquiring and integrating businesses driving expansion of the offerings and geographic footprint. The recent acquisitions include Texas-headquartered Impact Fluid Solutions LP in June 2024, Canada's Fluid Energy Group's global modified and synthetic acid business in January 2023, Clariant's North American land oil business in March 2023 and Khyati Chemicals Private Limited in April 2022.

From FY22 to FY24, the company's profit after tax surged at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 50.18 per cent to Rs 60.20 crore and revenue from operations grew at a CAGR of 45.47 per cent to Rs 548 crore.

JM Financial Ltd, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Ltd, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Ltd, J.P. Morgan India , Morgan Stanley India Company, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India files for $580 million IPO, claim draft papers

Premium

Firms may take 2nd shot at IPO jackpot; mkt buoyancy spurs listing rush

Denta Water IPO subscribed 221.52 times on final day of bidding

Groww taps five banks for $1 billion IPO, plans draft filing by April

Kent RO Systems files for IPO, promoters to sell over 10 million shares

Topics :initial public offering (IPO)initial public offering IPOinitial public offerings

First Published: Jan 25 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story