Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / IPO / Denta Water IPO subscribed 221.52 times on final day of bidding

Denta Water IPO subscribed 221.52 times on final day of bidding

Founded in 2016, Denta Water and Infra Solutions Ltd has emerged as one of the key players in the field of water engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services

IPO rush, market
The company's shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE. |File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 8:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The initial share sale of Denta Water and Infra Solutions Ltd garnered 221.52 times subscriptions on the closing day of bidding on Friday.

The initial public offer got bids for 1,16,29,62,200 shares against 52,50,000 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The quota for non-institutional investors bagged a massive 507.05 times subscription, while the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion subscribed 236.94 times. The portion for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) garnered 90.33 times the subscription.

Denta Water and Infra Solutions on Tuesday said it has raised a little over Rs 66 crore from anchor investors.

The issue has a price band of Rs 279-294 per share.

The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 75 lakh equity shares worth Rs 220.5 crore at the upper end of the price band.

Also Read

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex sheds 330 pts, Nifty ends at 23,092; Smallcap shares bleed

IPO Calendar: 9 public offerings to keep investors busy next week

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex adds 115pts, Nifty ends atop 23,200; UltraTech Cement zooms 7%

Stallion India Fluorochemicals lists at 33% premium, mirrors GMP trend

Bankers shouldn't get bad companies to markets who misuse IPO money: Buch

Proceeds to the extent of Rs 150 crore will be utilised to meet working capital requirements, and a portion will be used for general corporate purposes.

Founded in 2016, Denta Water and Infra Solutions Ltd has emerged as one of the key players in the field of water engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services.

It has completed 32 water management projects, out of which 11 projects were undertaken as the main contractor, one project under a consortium/joint venture arrangement and 20 projects undertaken under a sub-contract arrangement with the main contractor.

The company's shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Groww taps five banks for $1 billion IPO, plans draft filing by April

EPack Prefab Tech files IPO papers to raise Rs 300 cr via fresh issue

Denta Water and Infra IPO gets 50.6 times subscription on second day

ArisInfra Solutions mobilises Rs 80 crore in pre-IPO funding round

Karamtara Engineering files draft papers with Sebi for Rs 1,750 cr IPO

Topics :IPO marketIPO listing timeIPO CalendarIPO activityipo filing

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 8:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story