Fujiyama Power IPO opens Nov 13; sets price band at ₹216-228; Check details

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO: Fujiyama Power Systems, a rooftop solar products and solutions provider, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, November 14, 2025. The company has set the price band for its maiden public issue in the range of ₹216 to ₹228 per share.

The mainline public issue comprises a combination of fresh issue of 26.3 million equity shares aggregating to ₹600 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 10 million shares aggregating to ₹228 crore.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not less than 35 per cent for retail investors and not less than 35 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

Incorporated in 2017, Fujiyama Power Systems manufactures products and provides solutions in the rooftop solar industry, including on-grid, off-grid, and hybrid solar systems. The company has an extensive product portfolio of more than 522 SKUs, including solar inverters, panels, and batteries. The company serves customers through an extensive distribution network with over 725 distributors, 5,546 dealers, and 1,100 exclusive “Shoppe” franchisees. Additionally, the company has over 602 qualified service engineers providing maintenance and technical support. Here are the key details about Fujiyama Power IPO: Fujiyama Power IPO key dates According to the RHP, the IPO will open for public bidding on Thursday, November 13 and close on Monday, November 17, 2025. The anchor investment period will be one day prior to the issue opening date, i.e. Wednesday, November 12, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, November 18, 2025. Shares of Fujiyama Power will make their debut on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, tentatively on Thursday, November 20.