Investors flock to Advance Agrolife IPO; subscription tops 9x, GMP at 15%

Advance Agrolife IPO: Agrochemical products manufacturer Advance Agrolife continues to witness strong demand from investors for its maiden public offering on the final day of subscription. The company launched its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on Tuesday, September 30, aiming to raise ₹192.86 crore through a fresh issue of 19.3 million equity shares.

As of 12:01 PM on Friday, September 3, the IPO received bids for 12,38,19,900 shares against an offer of 1,35,09,004 shares, according to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE). This translated into an oversubscription of 9.17 times.

Among the different investor categories, non-institutional investors (NIIs) led the demand, with their portion oversubscribed 24.33 times. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and retail individual investors (RIIs), on the other hand, subscribed to their respective portions by 5.88 times and 3.56 times.

The positive sentiment extended to the grey market as well, where the unlisted shares of the company were commanding a decent premium on the final day of subscription. Sources tracking unofficial grey market activity revealed that the company’s shares were trading at around ₹115 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹15 per share, or 15 per cent over the upper end of the IPO price band of ₹100 per share. Advance Agrolife IPO details Advance Agrolife IPO is being offered at a price band of ₹95-100 per share, and a lot size of 150 shares. Thus, the investors can bid for a minimum of 150 shares and in multiples thereof. A retail investor will need ₹15,000 to apply for the minimum one lot of 150 shares and ₹1,95,000 to apply for the maximum allowed 13 lots, which amounts to 1,950 shares (taking the upper price band under consideration).