Investors flock to Advance Agrolife IPO; subscription tops 9x, GMP at 15%

Advance Agrolife IPO Day 3 update: Positive sentiment extended to the grey market as well, where the unlisted shares of the company were commanding a decent premium on the final day of subscription.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 12:22 PM IST
Advance Agrolife IPO: Agrochemical products manufacturer Advance Agrolife continues to witness strong demand from investors for its maiden public offering on the final day of subscription. The company launched its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on Tuesday, September 30, aiming to raise ₹192.86 crore through a fresh issue of 19.3 million equity shares.
 
As of 12:01 PM on Friday, September 3, the IPO received bids for 12,38,19,900 shares against an offer of 1,35,09,004 shares, according to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE). This translated into an oversubscription of 9.17 times.
 
Among the different investor categories, non-institutional investors (NIIs) led the demand, with their portion oversubscribed 24.33 times. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and retail individual investors (RIIs), on the other hand, subscribed to their respective portions by 5.88 times and 3.56 times.
 
The positive sentiment extended to the grey market as well, where the unlisted shares of the company were commanding a decent premium on the final day of subscription. Sources tracking unofficial grey market activity revealed that the company’s shares were trading at around ₹115 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹15 per share, or 15 per cent over the upper end of the IPO price band of ₹100 per share.

Advance Agrolife IPO details

Advance Agrolife IPO is being offered at a price band of ₹95-100 per share, and a lot size of 150 shares. Thus, the investors can bid for a minimum of 150 shares and in multiples thereof. A retail investor will need ₹15,000 to apply for the minimum one lot of 150 shares and ₹1,95,000 to apply for the maximum allowed 13 lots, which amounts to 1,950 shares (taking the upper price band under consideration).
 
As the public offering of Advance Agrolife closes for subscription today, the basis of allotment for the company's shares is likely to get finalised on October 6. The company's shares will get credited into demat accounts on October 7.
 
Advance Agrolife shares are slated to list on the BSE and NSE tentatively on Wednesday, October 8, 2025.
 
Advance Agrolife proposes to utilise the proceeds from the public offering primarily to fund its working capital requirements. Additionally, a portion of the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.
 

About Advance Agrolife

Advance Agrolife Ltd. is a fully integrated agrochemical manufacturer with a comprehensive product portfolio spanning the entire crop lifecycle. Its offerings cater to major cereals, vegetables, and horticultural crops across both kharif and rabi seasons in India. As of March 31, 2025, the company obtained 410 generic registrations, comprising 380 formulation grade and 30 technical grade registrations, reflecting a strong product pipeline and regulatory presence in the agrochemical sector.
 

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 12:22 PM IST

