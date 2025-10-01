LG India seeks ₹77,400 cr valuation with ₹11,607 cr IPO opening Oct 7

LG Electronics India has set a price band of ₹1,080–1,140 a share for its long-awaited initial public offering (IPO), which will open on October 7. At the upper end, the issue size will stand at ₹11,607 crore—lower than the ₹15,000-crore projection at the time of its filing last year.

The IPO, entirely an offer-for-sale by the South Korea-based parent, will see LG divest 15 per cent of its stake.

Valuation and market standing

The issue, which opens on October 7 and closes on October 9, will value the Indian arm at about ₹77,400 crore, making it one of the country’s most valuable consumer-durable companies. It will also be the eighth-largest IPO in India’s capital market history.

The offering adds to a loaded October pipeline that includes Tata Capital’s ₹15,512-crore IPO and WeWork India’s ₹3,000-crore issue. Competitive landscape LG competes with Voltas, Havells, Godrej, Blue Star, Haier, Whirlpool, Philips, Samsung and Sony. Within India, it is the second-largest appliances and electronics maker after Samsung. Regulatory clearance and financials The company had filed its draft prospectus in December 2024 and secured approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in March. The launch was postponed owing to weak market conditions. For FY25, LG reported a net profit of ₹2,203 crore on revenue of ₹24,631 crore.