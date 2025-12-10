Meesho shares close 53% above issue price on debut; valued at ₹76,814 crore

Shares of e-commerce platform Meesho delivered a strong debut on Wednesday, closing 53 per cent above their issue price in one of the year’s most keenly watched listings.

How did Meesho’s stock perform on listing day?

The stock listed at Rs 161, a 45 per cent premium to the issue price of Rs 111, and surged further to an intraday high of Rs 177.5 before settling at Rs 170. At the last close, the firm — backed by global investment giants such as SoftBank Group and Prosus — was valued at Rs 76,814 crore.

The robust listing follows overwhelming investor interest — the IPO was subscribed 79 times — and adds to the momentum in another record year for India’s primary markets.

How does Meesho’s debut compare with other recent listing gains? Meesho’s listing joins a series of recent high-profile debuts that have delivered sharp listing gains. Urban Company jumped 62 per cent, LG Electronics rose 48 per cent, PhysicsWallah gained 42 per cent, and Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) rose 30 per cent on their respective debuts. Meanwhile, two other companies made their market debut on Wednesday. Aequs closed with a 22 per cent premium, after its Rs 922-crore offering — subscribed 102 times — attracted bids worth Rs 52,000 crore. Vidya Wires, despite being subscribed 27 times, ended just 2 per cent above its issue price.

What is the broader picture for IPO debuts this year? The broader picture for new listings is mixed this year with about 30 companies listing at a discount, while another 30 gained less than 10 per cent on debut. For instance, Lenskart Solutions, which listed flat and continues to trade just 0.7 per cent above its issue price, has rekindled concerns over elevated startup valuations. “Better listings haven’t necessarily eased valuation worries, but they have improved sentiment,” said Ambareesh Baliga, independent equity analyst. “Ultimately, long-term cash flows determine valuations. Investors eyeing only listing-day gains should have clear stop-loss levels, especially when broader markets are weakening.”

What is Meesho using the IPO proceeds for, and what is its business model? Meesho’s Rs 5,421-crore IPO involved a fresh fundraise of Rs 4,250 crore, which it will use for marketing initiatives, inorganic growth and for penetrating smaller cities. Meesho operates as a marketplace, connecting small manufacturers with value-oriented consumers, mainly in smaller cities. Why does Meesho’s listing matter for Prosus’ India portfolio? Meesho becomes the fourth portfolio firm of Netherlands-based Prosus to go public in the past one year. Others include Swiggy, BlueStone and Urban Company. “Our continued investment in Meesho reflects our belief that they are well placed to leverage digital adoption and demographic tailwinds in the e-commerce segment in India. We remain focused on supporting companies like Meesho that are building for the long term, with technology at the core,” said Ashutosh Sharma, head, Prosus India.