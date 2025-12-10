Nephrocare Health IPO opens; here's all you should know before applying

Nephrocare Health Services IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of dialysis services provider The initial public offering (IPO) of dialysis services provider Nephrocare Health Services opens for public subscription today, December 10. Through its maiden share sale, the company seeks to raise ₹871.05 crore, comprising both a fresh issue of equity shares as well as an offer for sale (OFS).

Ahead of the public offering, the company raised ₹260 crore from anchor investors by allotting 5.66 million shares to 14 funds at ₹460 apiece on the bidding concluded on December 9. Some of the marquee anchor investors include SBI Mutual Fund (MF), ICICI Prudential MF, Fidelity Funds, DSP MF, Bandhan MF, The Prudential Assurance Company, Eastspring Investments, Polar Capital Funds, Baroda BNP Paribas MF, SBI Life Insurance, and HDFC Life Insurance.

Here are the key details of the Nephrocare Health Services IPO that every investor should be aware of before placing bids for the public offering: Nephrocare Health IPO structure The public issue is a book-built offering consisting of a fresh issue of 7.7 million equity shares, aggregating up to ₹353.40 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS), with promoters and shareholders divesting up to 11.3 million equity shares, estimated to be worth approximately ₹517.64 crore. CATCH MEESHO SHARE PRICE TODAY LIVE Nephrocare Health Services has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the net offer for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not less than 35 per cent for retail investors, and not less than 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

Nephrocare Health Services IPO price band, lot size The public offering will be available at a price band of ₹438–₹460 per equity share, with a lot size of 32 shares. Therefore, investors can bid for a minimum of 32 shares and in multiples thereof. The minimum investment required by a retail investor is ₹14,720. A retail investor may bid for a maximum of 13 lots (416 shares), amounting to ₹1,91,360. Nephrocare Health IPO grey market premium (GMP) today According to sources tracking unofficial market activity, the unlisted shares of Nephrocare Health Services were trading at ₹46 per share, the same as the upper end of the IPO price band. Thus, the grey market premium (GMP) of Nephrocare Health IPO remains nil as of Wednesday.

Nephrocare Health IPO allotment date, listing date The public offering will remain open for subscription until Friday, December 12, 2025. The basis of allotment is likely to be finalised on Monday, December 15, 2025, with shares expected to be credited to demat accounts on Tuesday, December 16, 2025. ALSO READ | Nephrocare Health IPO opens Dec 10: Should you bid? Here's what experts say Shares of Nephrocare Health Services are scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, December 17, 2025. Nephrocare Health IPO objective The company will not receive any proceeds from the offer for sale component; the funds from this portion will go to the selling shareholders. “Each of the selling shareholders shall be entitled to its respective portion of the proceeds of the offer for sale after deducting its proportion of the offer expenses and relevant taxes thereon,” the company said in its RHP.