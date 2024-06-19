Home / Markets / IPO / Officer's Choice maker Allied Blenders to float Rs 1,500 cr IPO on Jun 25

Officer's Choice maker Allied Blenders to float Rs 1,500 cr IPO on Jun 25

The initial share-sale will conclude on June 27 and the bidding for anchor investors will open for a day on June 24, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP)

ipo market listing share market
Allied Blenders and Distillers, which filed preliminary IPO papers with Sebi in January, obtained its nod in May to launch the public issue.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 11:11 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd, the maker of Officer's Choice Whisky, is set to launch its Rs 1,500 crore initial public offering (IPO) on June 25.

The initial share-sale will conclude on June 27 and the bidding for anchor investors will open for a day on June 24, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The initial share-sale comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 1,000 crore and an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of shares to the tune of Rs 500 crore by promoters.

As a part of the OFS, Bina Kishore Chhabria, Resham Chhabria Jeetendra Hemdev and Neesha Kishore Chhabria will sell shares.

Proceeds from the fresh issue worth Rs 720 crore will be used for the payment of debt, besides, a portion will be used for general corporate purposes.
 

The total debt on the company's books was around Rs 808 crore as of December 2023.

Allied Blenders and Distillers, which filed preliminary IPO papers with Sebi in January, obtained its nod in May to launch the public issue.

With a market share of over 8 per cent in Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) market by sales volumes in fiscal 2023, Allied Blenders and Distillers is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and sale of alcoholic beverages in India and abroad.

The product portfolio of the firm comprises several brands of Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) across whisky, brandy, rum and vodka.

Some of the major brands of the company include Officer's Choice Whisky, Sterling Reserve Whisky, Jolly Roger Rum and Class 21 Vodka.

ICICI Securities Ltd, Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd and ITI Capital Ltd are the book running lead managers to the issue. The equity shares of the company are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

Also Read

Allied Blenders Ltd gets Sebi's approval to float Rs 1,500-crore IPO

Officer's Choice whisky maker Allied Blenders files IPO papers with Sebi

Allied Blenders and Distillers gets Sebi's approval to float Rs 1500 cr IPO

Here's how much 30 companies plan to raise through IPOs in coming months

Indri sells 100,000 cases, turns world's fastest growing single malt whisky

Divine Power Energy's Rs 23-crore IPO to open on June 25; details here

More MNCs eye IPO route after passenger car major Hyundai Motor move

Not so listless: The market in shares of unlisted companies is buzzing

Som Distilleries falls 16% on likely child labour at Madhya Pradesh factory

Here's how much 30 companies plan to raise through IPOs in coming months

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :WhiskyIPOs

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 11:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story