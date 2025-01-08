Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sebi approves IPOs of Regreen-Excel, Dr Agarwal's, Casagrand, Highway Infra

However, two other companies-Amruta Healthcare and Mouri Tech-that had filed their draft documents have withdrawn their application

SEBI
Khushboo Tiwari
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 6:40 PM IST
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has approved the initial public offerings (IPOs) of four companies: Regreen-Excel EPC India, Dr Agarwal’s Health Care, Casagrand Premier Builder, and Highway Infrastructure. However, two other companies—Amruta Healthcare and Mouri Tech—that had filed their draft documents have withdrawn their applications.
 
Real estate developer Casagrand Premier Builder plans to raise Rs 1,100 crore through its IPO, which includes an offer for sale (OFS) component of Rs 100 crore by the promoters.
 
Temasek Holdings and TPG-backed eye care service provider Dr Agarwal’s Health Care plans to raise Rs 300 crore through a fresh issue. The offer also includes an OFS of 6.95 crore shares by promoters and other selling shareholders.
 
Regreen-Excel EPC India’s IPO consists of a fresh issue of up to Rs 350 crore and an OFS of 1.15 crore equity shares by the promoter selling shareholders. The company specialises in designing and manufacturing ethanol plants.
First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

