Sebi approves IPOs of Regreen-Excel, Dr Agarwal's, Casagrand, Highway Infra

Real estate developer Casagrand Premier Builder plans to raise Rs 1,100 crore through its IPO, which includes an offer for sale (OFS) component of Rs 100 crore by the promoters.

Temasek Holdings and TPG-backed eye care service provider Dr Agarwal’s Health Care plans to raise Rs 300 crore through a fresh issue. The offer also includes an OFS of 6.95 crore shares by promoters and other selling shareholders.

Regreen-Excel EPC India’s IPO consists of a fresh issue of up to Rs 350 crore and an OFS of 1.15 crore equity shares by the promoter selling shareholders. The company specialises in designing and manufacturing ethanol plants.