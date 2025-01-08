Indo Farm shares up 27%; Standard Glass Day 2 sees 34.8x subscription

Indo Farm shares up 27% on mkt debut

Shares of Indo Farm Equipment on Tuesday ended with a premium of over 27 per cent against the issue price of Rs 215.

The stock started the trade at Rs 258.40, reflecting a premium of 20.18 per cent on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 33.44 per cent to Rs 286.90. Shares of the firm ended at Rs 272.70, up 26.83 per cent. At the NSE, it listed at Rs 256, up 19 per cent. The stock ended at Rs 273.69, a gain of 27.29 per cent. The company's market valuation stood at Rs 1,310.37 crore.

In traded volume terms, 2.4 million shares of the firm were traded at the BSE and 24.23 million shares at the NSE during the day.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Indo Farm Equipment garnered a whopping 227.57 times subscription on the closing day of bidding on Thursday. The Rs 260-crore initial share sale had a price band of Rs 204-215 per share. The IPO had a fresh issue of 8.6 million equity shares and an offer for sale of 3.5 million shares by promoter Ranbir Singh Khadwalia.

Quadrant Future offer bought 15.8x on Day 1

The initial public offering (IPO) of Quadrant Future Tek Ltd got fully subscribed within minutes of opening for share sale on Tuesday and ended the day with 15.84 times subscription. The initial share sale received bids for 91.84 million shares against 5.79 million shares on offer. The portion for retail individual investors fetched 54.72 times subscription while the quota for non-institutional investors received 21.49 times subscription.

Capital Infra Trust Invit subscribed 39% on first day

The initial public offering (IPO) of Capital Infra Trust, an infrastructure investment trust (Invit), received 39 per cent subscription

on the first day of bidding on Tuesday.The issue received bids for 34.65 million units against the offered 88.38 million units, according to data on the stock exchanges. Other investors portion received 87 per cent subscription. Capital Infra Trust has garnered Rs 703 crore from anchor investors.

Standard Glass Day 2 sees 34.8x subscription

The initial share sale of Standard Glass Lining Technology Ltd received 34.82 times subscription on the second day of offer

on Tuesday. The IPO got bids for 725.35 million shares against 20.82 million shares on offer, according to data available with the

NSE. The portion for non-institutional investors received 78.14 times subscription while the retail individual investors part got subscribed 32.83 times.