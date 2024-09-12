Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / IPO / Sebi considers new stricter rules to curb risks as tiny IPOs boom

Sebi considers new stricter rules to curb risks as tiny IPOs boom

Mandating a longer track record of profitability and greater scrutiny of financial statements are the other potential steps under review, the person said

IPO
In July, the NSE set a 90 per cent cap on listing gains, while the regulator itself has consistently urged investors to be cautious when investing in SME firms | (Photo: Shutterstock)
Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 11:42 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Chiranjivi Chakraborty
 
India’s securities regulator is considering tighter oversight on micro-cap firms going public, including monitoring the use of their funds and imposing stricter due diligence guidelines for merchant bankers, according to a person involved in the discussions.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Mandating a longer track record of profitability and greater scrutiny of financial statements are the other potential steps under review, the person said, asking not be identified as the details are private. This follows incidents of fraud in this segment of the market, they added.

Even so, the Securities and Exchange Board of India is not inclined to take over the listing approval process for small and medium enterprises from the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. and BSE Ltd., the person said. Some investors have been asking for the regulator’s direct oversight in this process. The discussions are still at a preliminary stage and measures may be revised before an initial draft is presented to the regulator’s primary market advisory panel.

India’s market for micro-listings has boomed since the pandemic, driven by investor interest in tiny businesses that are seen as having the potential to expand amid accelerating economic growth. Just two weeks ago, a $1.4 million initial public offering by a motorcycle dealership with only two outlets and eight employees was oversubscribed more than 400 times, raising concerns about the quality of the offerings in this niche market.

More From This Section

Bajaj Housing IPO sees record-breaking demand, garners 9 mn applications

Shubhshree Biofuels Energy IPO subscribed 120 times on final day of bidding

Auto parts maker Kross IPO gets subscribed 16.81 times on last day of bid

Bajaj Housing Finance: IPO aspirants face glitches, express on social media

Burma Burma plans IPO by 2027, aims for Rs 300 crore revenue before listing

The surge in investor appetite for shares of firms with an unproven track record as well as some instances of stock-price manipulation have sprung Indian authorities into action. In August, SEBI asked the BSE to halt the IPO of plywood maker Archit Nuwood Industries Ltd. due to concerns over its financial accounts, the person said. 

In July, the NSE set a 90 per cent cap on listing gains, while the regulator itself has consistently urged investors to be cautious when investing in SME firms. A discussion paper outlining stricter listing rules for this segment will be released by year-end, Ashwani Bhatia, a SEBI whole-time member, told reporters last month.

An email sent to the regulator and calls made to its spokesman seeking comment went unanswered.

“SEBI will be looking to strike the right balance between protecting investors and helping the market grow,” said Narinder Wadhwa, managing director at SKI Capital Services Ltd. “The regulator could consider additional criteria like increasing the lock-in period for anchor investors,” he said.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Axis MF front-running case: ED conducts searches in Mumbai, Kolkata

Hindenburg questions Sebi chief Madhabi Buch's silence amid Congress claims

Sebi tweaks margin trading facilities' framework to ease collateral burden

'False and misleading': M&M refutes Congress charges of favouring Buchs

Two FPIs withdraw pleas from SAT, comply with Sebi disclosure mandate

Topics :SEBIIPOsinitial public offerings

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 11:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story