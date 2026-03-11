Wednesday, March 11, 2026 | 03:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Instagram down: Multiple users report problems accessing app, loading feed

Instagram down: Multiple users report problems accessing app, loading feed

Instagram is down for several users, with many reporting problems accessing direct messages while chat themes disappeared from conversations during the disruption

Instagram

instagram messages

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 3:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Instagram is reportedly experiencing a global outage, with several users reporting issues while accessing the Meta-owned social media platform. According to Downdetector, an outage-tracking platform owned by Ookla that provides real-time information on service disruptions, more than 1,300 Indian Instagram users reported issues related to Instagram at around 12 PM on March 11.
 
According to the platform, users mainly reported problems related to accessing the app and certain in-app features such as the feed and timeline.

Instagram down for several users: What now

Instagram users reported widespread issues on March 11, with several saying they were unable to access their direct messages (DMs) and that chat themes had disappeared from their conversations.
 
 
According to outage-tracking website Downdetector, about 85 per cent of the complaints were linked to problems accessing the Instagram mobile app, while 11 per cent were related to the website. Another 4 per cent of users reported trouble accessing platform features such as the feed or timeline.
 

Also Read

ChatGPT

ChatGPT to add interactive visuals while explaining math, science concepts

Amazon Health AI is rolling out in U.S

Amazon launches 'Health AI' to answer medical queries, manage records

Gemini in Chrome is now available in India

Google adds Gemini AI assistant to Chrome for Indian users: What's new

Priyank Kharge, Karnataka's minister for electronics, information technology & biotechnology, as well as for rural development & panchayat raj

Idea is not to ban social media but regulate it for teens: Priyank Khargepremium

Tech Wrap March 10

Tech Wrap March 10: Xiaomi Pad 8 launched, Copilot Cowork, POCO X8 Pro

The platform recorded more than 13,000 outage reports from the US, while India saw around 1,300 complaints, though the number of reports has recently increased. In the UK, about 200 users reported issues.
 
According to Downdetector, the majority of the complaints related to accessing the platform were recorded between 9 AM and 1 PM IST, with the spike in reports peaking at 12 PM.
 
Downdetector monitors outages by aggregating status reports from several sources, including user-submitted complaints, meaning the actual number of affected users may be higher.
 
Several users shared their complaints on Instagram’s subreddit and other social media platforms, saying they were unable to use the search tool or view their contacts. “Around two hours ago, my message page didn't show any messages at all, even though I have plenty, and I got two notifications earlier,” one user wrote. 
 
“My messages, my contacts on Instagram, I can't use the search tool or even scroll up! The whole thing is just broken right now,” another user posted. A third user said a shared chat theme had disappeared from both his and his friend’s direct messages.
 

More From This Section

Samsung Galaxy S26 series

Some Samsung Galaxy S26 users see Play Protect certification error: Report

Jensen Huang, Elon Musk

AI driving 'largest infra buildout', needs trillions in investment: Huang

Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17 (Image: X/@XiaomiIndia)

Xiaomi 17 series to launch on March 11: How to watch live, Expected specs

Sachin Katti

Sachin Katti: The former academic behind OpenAI's trn-dollar AI buildout

Anthropic

Anthropic tells judge billions of dollars at stake if US shuns AI tool

Topics : Instagram Latest Technology News Social media apps

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 3:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveStocks in Focus TodayStocks to Watch TodayIs Instagram Down? Gold-Silver Price TodayStock Market CrashLPG Shortage NewsJal Jeevan MissionXiaomi 17 Ultra and Xiaomi 17 LaunchedPersonal Finance