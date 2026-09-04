September IPO pipeline set to eclipse July's record fundraising milestone

“The strong pool of domestic liquidity, combined with the scale and quality of the companies coming to market, should support healthy demand. The strength of investor appetite was evident in August, when 10 IPOs recorded subscriptions exceeding 100 times each, the highest monthly total for such massive subscriptions since 2006,” said Mahavir Lunawat, chairman and managing director (CMD), Pantomath Capital.

According to Prime Database, of the 59 companies that listed in 2026, only 22 managed to give investors much more than an initial listing pop. Sedemac Mechatronics closed at a gain of 7 per cent at ₹1,452, but today it trades at ₹2,905, or a gain of nearly 94 per cent over its listing price. The three IPOs that gave more than 100 per cent returns over the listing close did not have any listing pop. These are: Shadowfax, Omnitech Engineering, and Sedemac Mechatronics.