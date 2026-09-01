Rays of Belief IPO: Analysts see growth potential but flag execution risks

Rays of Belief IPO review: Rays of Belief IPO opened for subscription today (Tuesday, September 1). The three-day issue will remain open until September 3.

The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 52.30 lakh shares of ₹125 crore. Rays of Belief IPO is set issue price band at ₹227 to ₹239 per share. The lot size for an application is 62 shares.

Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Rays of Belief Ltd. is a for-profit social enterprise focused on supporting children with neurodevelopmental disorders. The company provides personalised intervention plans for conditions including autism, ADHD, Down Syndrome, cerebral palsy, intellectual disabilities and developmental delays.

Rays of Belief IPO GMP